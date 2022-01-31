Mary L. Beatty, 92, of Antwerp died Jan. 29, 2022. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, with viewing at 9:30 a.m. Viewing also 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Beatty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

