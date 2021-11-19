Mary Bauer-Bergman

New Bavaria — Mary C. L. Bauer Bergman entered her heavenly home on Monday, November 1, 2021.
She was born on November 18, 1942. She was the daughter of Edward C. "Bud" and Bernice (Rhoades) Lambertson. She married Jay Bauer. They divorced in 1972. They had one daughter, Christina Bauer, Long Beach, California. She married Gary Bergman on May 22, 1994, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Defiance, Ohio by the Rev. John Blankenbuehler.
Mary had a love of dance and instructed dance lessons in Defiance. She also managed the Econo-Wash Laundry Mat and single-family housing rental properties in Defiance, Ohio. Mary loved horses. She lived in the country where her horses could roam and live free on God's twenty. She made friends very easily and always gave a good-bye with "God Bless".
Mary is survived by her husband, Gary, her daughter, Christina, step-sons, Tim Bergman of Colorado, and Tom (Tammy) Bergman, Grove City, Ohio, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. We want to make a special honor to her friend Linda Ganger who has been by her side; grandchildren, Joel Morton and Jade Morton, step-grandchildren: Kyle (Hali) Bergman, Cory Bergman, Maria Bergman, Luke Bergman, Sophia Bergman, and Arianna Bergman.
Mary was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio. Pastor Kurt Mews will be officiating a memorial service on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 9:30-11 a.m. on the 23 of November. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Fort Defiance Humane Society, 07169 OH-15, Defiance, OH 43512. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
