Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.