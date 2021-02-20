Mary Ann Wade

Phoenix, Ariz. — Mary Ann Wade, 82, Phoenix, Ariz., who lived in Delta, Ohio, until 2011, died peacefully at home February 10, 2021, after a short illness.

She was a beautician, homemaker, and worked at Campbell Soup Company. She was a former member of First Church of God in Wauseon and United Methodist Church in Delta. She served as den mother of Cub Scouts and supported her family in Boy Scouts and the Order of the Arrow.

She was preceded in death by husband, Melvin; and grandson, Joshua (Timothy); parents, William and Loretto Damaske; and brothers, Frederick and Theodore.

She is survived by a sister, Wanda Bedlion (Gary); sons, Timothy, Robert (Anita) and Daniel (Elias Flores); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred contributions can be made to the Boy Scout Camp that both Mary Ann and Melvin had fond memories. Please make checks payable to Black Swamp Area Council, 2100 Broad Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840, and memo the "Melvin & Mary Ann Wade Camp Lakota Memorial Fund" or a charity of your choice.

