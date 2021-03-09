Haviland — Mary Ann Shelton, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was born March 26, 1927, in Lincoln County, West Virginia, the youngest of fourteen children born to the late John Franklin and Leota (Lucas) Rakes. On December 16, 1946, at Ferrellsburg, West Virginia, she married Lester L. Shelton, son of the late Herbert and Fallie (Lambert) Shelton. He preceded her in death in 2002. Together they were blessed with six children and fifty-five years of marriage.
For as long as she lived, she was faithful to her calling as a devoted wife and mother. When her children were nearly grown, she enjoyed working a few years at Harts Child Care, Harts, WV. In 1974 Mary Ann and Lester left their home in Lincoln County and moved to Haviland, Ohio, to be near their children, who had come to Ohio to find work.
She was a devoted Christian since she was a teenager. She loved to sing with her husband in a quartet. When he passed, she continued to sing with two of her daughters and a friend at the Rose Hill Church of God, Paulding, where she was a member for twenty years. With Mary Ann's loving disposition, she had numerous friends.
Mary Ann is survived by a daughter, Magdalene (Terry) Ramey of Carlinville, Illinois; three sons, Seth (Barbara) Shelton of Shelby, North Carolina, Isaac (Brenda) Shelton of Defiance, Ohio, Enoch (Theresa) Shelton of Van Wert, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Vickie (Sam) McCann of Shipman, Illinois; Lester (Mandy) Shelton of Paulding, Isaac Shelton Jr., of Defiance; Angela Myers of Orange County, California; Stacy Ramey of Chicago, Illinois; Stephanie Schweller of Paulding; Joshua (Heather) Shelton of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; Chrystal (Daniel) Tingley of Woodburn, Indiana; Kacy McGough of Van Wert; three step-grandchildren: Debbie Bryant of Defiance; Gannon (Gina) Bryant of Defiance; Keith (Barbara) Bryant of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; twelve great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were two daughters Fallie Shelton and Nineveh Theobald; grandparents, Levi and Susan (Farley) Rakes; and Ralph and Emazetta (Nelson) Lucas; siblings: Agnes (Allen) Adkins, William Rakes, Robert (Lizzie) Rakes, John Sherman (Perlina) Rakes, Cinda (Ira) Lambert, Russel (Helen) Rakes, Elizabeth (Floyd) Fry, Allen Rakes, Orla (Ruby) Rakes, Stella (Edgar) Williams, Walter (Elsie) Rakes, Alfred (Dorothy) Rakes, and Sarah Rakes.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastors Ron Hofaker and Isaac Shelton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Friday from 10 AM until time of services. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
The family suggests donations made to Rose Hill Church of God.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.