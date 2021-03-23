Defiance — Mary Ann Hernandez, 55, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday evening, March 20, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on February 16, 1966, to Jose and Ana (Alvarado) Hernandez in Lima, Ohio. Mary was a 1985 graduate of Defiance High School. Her greatest love was her family, and her most cherished times were spent with her grandson. Mary had a wonderful laugh and a beautiful soul. She lived her life to the fullest and will be sadly missed by her family.
Mary is survived by her mother, Ana Hernandez, and her daughter, Deanna Hernandez of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandson, Angelo Castaneda; and her siblings: Joe (Linda Lou) Hernandez of Lima, Ohio, Teresa Hernandez of Michigan, Mark (Tammy) Hernandez of Defiance, and Jamie Hernandez of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Hernandez, and her brother, Nick Hernandez.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
