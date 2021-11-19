Defiance — Mary Alice White, age 94, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio, with her family by her side.
She was born on February 1, 1927, to Charles and Laura (Cassidy) Kerns in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On March 17, 1951, she married Bill Woods, who preceded her in death in 1966. On December 13, 1969, she married Dean White, who passed away in 1980.
Mary Alice was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance. She earned her master's degree at Ball State University and was the first principal at Good Samaritan Schools, and was the supervisor of Defiance County Schools. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Ohio Retired Teacher's Association, Defiance Society of the Arts, 13 Club, Lone Tree Point Cottage Association, and the Red Hat Club. She loved spending time at Lake James, she was an avid reader, a talented artist and loved her dogs.
Mary Alice will be sadly missed by her children, Pam (Chris) Bowers of Defiance, Sean (Terry) Woods of Defiance, and Meg (Steve) Adams of Toledo, Ohio. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews in California, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Bill Woods, and her second husband, Dean White.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will be private.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Kingsbury Place and ELARA Caring Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Caring Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
