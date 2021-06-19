Mary Acomb

Defiance — Mary Dolores (Dee) Acomb, 94, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center following a 19 year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born to Thomas and Ada (Fortman) McCann on May 16, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she spent the first 77 years of her life, moving to Defiance in late 2004. On September 3, 1949, she married Donald Acomb who preceded her in death on January 12, 2006.
She is survived by her daughter, Barb Acomb, Defiance, Ohio, and son, Dan (Darci) Acomb, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; grandchildren Erin (Ben Degnan) Miller, Kyle (Julie Wood) Acomb, Kayla (Brian) Morrissey, and Hannah (Jordan Entwistle) Acomb; sister-in-law Joann Acomb; numerous nieces and nephews and "my other daughter" Kathy Garland. Dee was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers Tom and Bob McCann.
Dee was an avid golfer, even winning O'Bannon's Ladies' Club Championship at the age of 62, and a very competitive bridge player. She enjoyed the many relationships she made in her various neighborhoods, on the golf courses and at the card tables, both in Ohio and during winters in Florida. She and Don did extensive traveling and as her sister-in-law says, she never missed a thing.
For many years Dee taught Sunday School, was a Girl Scout Leader, delivered Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at Good Samaritan School. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
There will be a private memorial and short-snort party at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
