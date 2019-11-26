FAYETTE — Marvin Thorp, 68, Fayette, died Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Born on January 1, 1950, in Montpelier, Ohio, Marvin Thorp liked to say that the whole world celebrated his birthday. While friends understood he was joking, those who knew Marvin’s love, creativity, generosity and kindness certainly did celebrate him and were grateful for the opportunity to be a part of his life.
After graduating from Montpelier High School, Marvin studied at Bowling Green State University where he met Jo Ann Burkhardt. The couple married in 1978 and enjoyed a marriage based on mutual appreciation, trust, respect and love. Jo Ann still refers to Marvin as her “sweet husband” and appreciated his constant support and companionship. She admired his unwavering commitment to being kind to others and his diligence in defending and protecting the rights of all people.
Marvin brought his commitment to kindness to the classrooms in which he taught. An art teacher at Central Local Schools in Defiance County for 30 years, Mr. Thorp is remembered fondly for bringing out the best in his students by creating an atmosphere in which they felt safe to express themselves through their creativity. His quick wit and easy smile put students at ease. They appreciated the respect he showed them and the confidence he had in them. He was admired by colleagues and enjoyed the opportunity to be part of the highly professional and caring staff at the school.
Though Marvin and Jo Ann are long-time residents of Fayette, Ohio, Marvin’s decades-long membership in the Toledo Area Glass Guild and various other community and professional organizations kept him active as he traveled around the area to support his fellow artists and share his love of glassblowing. Each Christmas, Marvin is, and will continue to be, remembered with love by those to whom he and Jo Ann gifted one his beautifully-crafted hand-blown Christmas ornaments. The beauty they add to a Christmas tree is a fitting reflection of the beauty Marvin added to the lives of those who knew him.
In addition to his teaching vocation and love of glassblowing, Marvin appreciated antiques and collecting them brought him great joy. He was particularly interested in cast iron and enjoyed the fences and urns he was able to procure and preserve. He was a devoted fan of all things related to the TV program “Ancient Aliens,” the idea that there might be life beyond that which we are aware captivated his imagination and inspired him to think outside of the box in the pursuit of greater knowledge.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Lavon and Jeannette Thorp; and nephews, Ted Thorp and Jack Kieffer.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Burkhardt; two brothers, Phil (Leann) Thorp of Montpelier and Roger (Tammy) Thorp, Montpelier, many loving nieces and nephews, and a large network of devoted former students and supportive friends.
In lieu of flowers, please dedicate an act of kindness in Marvin’s memory. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
