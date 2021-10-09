Defiance — Marvin LauVaughn Hellard, 79, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice surrounded by his family.
Marvin was born February 23, 1942, to Jesse and Daisey (Bowswer) Hellard in Defiance, Ohio. He leaves behind his loving wife Teresa (Loe) Hellard.
He enlisted in the United States Army after high school. Marvin worked as a truck driver for Wayne Glore for 22 years. He was a member of AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance, Ohio, and The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Defiance, Ohio. Marvin's favorite pass time was fishing at Independence Dam.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Teresa Hellard, three children, Dori (Mick) Robertson of Defiance, Ohio, Jeff (Kathie) Hellard of Pioneer, Ohio, Sheri (Randy) Copeland of Englewood, Florida, a step-son, William Cole, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister, Wanda Ordway, and a brother, Earl Hellard.
Services for Marvin will be private to honor his wishes. He will be laid to rest at Brunersburg Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial contributions in Marvin's name can be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences to the family may be made at rodenbergergray.com.
