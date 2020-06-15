Funeral services for Marvin E. Eis were held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio, with Rev. Jacob Stuenkel officiating. Burial was in Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Jacob Moser, Torey Moser, Garrett Dempsey, Zackary Dempsey, Dylan Eis and Brett Porter. Schaffer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

