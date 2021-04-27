Defiance — Marvin E. Thieroff, 91, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021, into the arms of Jesus.
The oldest of four children, Marvin was born on September 29, 1929, to Richard and Elda (Tadsen) Thieroff in Holgate, Ohio. As a student at Holgate High School, he was involved in FFA, he raised spotted Poland China pigs for 4H, securing blue ribbons at local fairs. After high school, Marvin was drafted into the Army serving in the Korean War as a medic. On returning from service, he worked at Dinner Bell Food as a butcher for 30 years, where he made lifelong friends.
On November 8, 1953, he married the love of his life, Maxine. Although they had known each other for years, Marvin's invite to a church skating party is where the magic started, even though he teased that Maxine initiated the invite! As newlyweds they invested in a piece of property and Marvin assisted his father-in-law (Glenn Hire) with constructing the home they spent their entire marriage in.
Marvin loved spending time with his friends and family. From hunting and fishing trips with friends to lake trips with his children and extended family, he was always ready to be around the people that he loved. He was never upset about an excuse to prepare and serve food. He was known for his apple cider, prettles, wiener roasts and grill outs.
After retiring, Marvin often traveled to Columbus, Phoenix and Houston to spend time with family. Marvin found joy in caring for his property and home and continued to mow his own lawn into his late eighties. His faith was important to him, which led him to serve in various roles at St. John Lutheran Church including secretary for trustees, cub scout master, and the team that maintained the street trees.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maxine(Hire) of Defiance, daughter Cindy (David) Baden of Pinehurst, Texas, and granddaughters; Sarah (Cameron) Spurgeon of Pinehurst, Texas, Abigail (Phillip) Robinson of Yokosuka, Japan, and Julia Baden of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by great-grandchildren; Beckett Spurgeon, Emmeline Spurgeon, Barrett Robinson, his brother Timothy (Tricia) Thieroff of Phoenix Arizona and his sister, Alice (John)
Schwiebert of Hamler, Ohio and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark Thieroff and brother Robert Thieroff.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 9:30-11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Immediately following, the burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Schafferfh.com.
