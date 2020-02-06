BRYAN — Marvin Charles Dunseth, 72, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at SKLD in Bryan. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
11:30AM-3:30PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
Feb 9
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
3:30PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
