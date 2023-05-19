Marvin Crites Sr.

BRYAN — Marvin B. Crites Sr., 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Laurels of Defiance following a lengthy illness.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Crites, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries