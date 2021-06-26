Marvin Conkright

Continental — Marvin "Ike" A. Conkright, age 92, of Continental, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Monday evening, June 21, 2021, at his daughter's home in Defiance.
He was born on April 11, 1929, to the late Arthur and Effie (Yager) Conkright in North Creek, Ohio. Ike proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1951-53. On May 9, 1953, he married Patricia (Kocks) Conkright, who preceded him in death on February 28, 2008.
Ike was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in North Creek, Ohio, and recently at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Miller City. He worked as a metallurgist for General Motors for over 45 years until his retirement in 1993. Ike was very active in harness racing and belonged to The Ohio Harness Horseman's Association and U.S. Trotting Association. He owned and trained several horses through the years. He was a member of The American Chianina Association, and was Putnam County Special Deputy and a Putnam Co. Fair Board member. Ike was a Boy Scout Leader and 4H Advisor to "We Mean Business Club". He also belonged to Coon Hunter's Association in North Creek, The Cattle Club, and North Creek Snowmobile Club. His memberships also included K of C, AmVets, VFW, American Legion, Eagles, DAV, Moose, and the Elks. He enjoyed dancing, wine making, and "just loving life". Ike was loved and respected by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Ike will be sadly missed by his sons: Dan (Belinda) Conkright and Tim (Carol) Conkright; and his daughters: Connie (Gary) Diller, Kathy (Mike) Carder, Tina (Andy) Campbell, and Carol (Joe) Botek. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Brenda Conkright, and a very special friend, Pat Waller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Conkright, son, Dave Conkright, granddaughter, Melanie Good, great-grandson, Karson Botek, his brother, Jim Conkright, and his sisters, Mildred Warnimont and Doris Icenogle.
The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and from noon-1 p.m. prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Miller City, with Father James Morman officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Creek, Ohio, with graveside military honors.
Memorials are suggested to Miller City Athletic Department, or CHP Defiance Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
