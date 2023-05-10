PAULDING — Marvelle Wilhelm died of leukemia at her home on May 8, 2023, attended by her children.
Marvelle was born May 26, 1935, in Defiance County, daughter of the late Vernon and Helen (Bodenbender) March. She grew up on the family farm, graduated from Defiance High School and married Herman J. Wilhelm on July 5, 1955. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2000.
Marvelle was a devoted mother, dedicated gardener and talented self-taught artist. She set an example of hard work for all who knew her, but especially for her children. She was a member of the parish of St. Joseph's/Divine Mercy Catholic Church where she participated in the choir, served as a sacristan, and took great joy in helping decorate the church for holidays for over 40 years. She also volunteered as a teacher's aide at the Paulding Exempted Village Schools and later worked there as a cook and janitor. In her younger years, she was active and athletic, teaching her children to play baseball and basketball, playing wiffle ball games that included every kid in the neighborhood, skating and playing broom hockey when the creek froze, and even occasionally joining the backyard football games.
Surviving are her four children, Karen of Alexandria, Virginia, Nickolas of Paulding, Timothy of Kapolei, Hawaii, and Steven (Claudia) of Bradenton, Florida, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her twin brother, Marvin (Marion) March of Defiance. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Bayliss and brothers, Bud March, Irvin March, Gene March and Darrell March.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, 417 N. Main St., Paulding, followed by burial in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Den Herder Funeral Home, 1000 W. Wayne St., Paulding, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Paulding County Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.