DESHLER — Martin Henry Tietje, 98, rural Deshler, Ohio, passed away Monday night, April 6, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center, Holgate, Ohio.
He was born November 11, 1921, in Henry County, Ohio, to the late John and Maria (Seedorf) Tietje. On December 30, 1945, he married Luetta M. Langenhop at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, and they shared over 68 years of marriage together. Luetta passed on December 28, 2014, and she was patiently waiting for his smile and their reunion on Monday night. They are now once again holding hands in Heaven.
Martin was a World War II veteran, having proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was on Omaha Beach during the Normandy D-Day invasion and present at the Battle of the Bulge at the end of the war. After the war ended, Martin continued to serve as interpreter. He could speak and translate the German language fluently, having being taught in his home at a young age.
He was a lifetime farmer and worked hard on his home and land. Martin constructed the first cage-layer chicken house in Henry County with a capacity of 10,000 chickens. His family spent many days and hours tending to the chickens and eggs. He worked alongside his family until he was 90 and his legacy continues now in his children and grandchildren, operating Tietje Farms. He was a faithful lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler, where he was a former member president of church council; served in several other capacities and was co-chair of the St. John building committee when the new church was built. Martin was former president of Hamler Summerfest and lifetime member of Warren L. McIntire American Legion Post 262, Hamler, Ohio.
For over 30 years, Martin and Luetta enjoyed spending their winters in Sebring, Florida. Their favorite pastime was polka, whether they were just listening to the music or finding the nearest dance. They were original members of the Bavarian Club. He was the respected patriarch to his family, setting a fine example of love, support and hard work beyond his 98 years.
He is survived by his children, Joyce (Lawrence) Van Karsen of Powell, Ohio; Betty (William) Hansbrough of Claremore, Oklahoma, Larry (Sandra) Tietje of Findlay, Ohio, Ervin Tietje of Deshler and Dennis (Annette) Tietje, Deshler; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-stepgrandchildren; and sister, Mildred Hahn, Deshler.
He also was preceded in death by sisters, Edna Witte, Olga Tietje and Esther Schuette; and brothers, Bernard, Arnold and Henry Tietje.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family and live-streamed on the St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/St-John-Lutheran-Church-178185218973346/) at 10 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, with Rev. James Wenger officiating. Martin will be laid to rest at the church cemetery, with military honors by the Warren L. McIntire American Legion Post 262.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church and can be mailed to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Deshler, Ohio 43516.
You are encourage to leave messages at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
