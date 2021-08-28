Martin Bohn

Defiance — Martin L. Bohn, age 58, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born on February 27, 1963, to Earl and Eva (Bauer) Bohn, in Defiance, Ohio. Life-long friend and mother of his children, Carol Castanien-Bohn, of Florida, Ohio, survives.
Martin worked for almost 20 years at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon and was a coordinator at the V-8 plant. In his leisure time he enjoyed woodworking, drawing, doing puzzles, watching racing, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and he loved his cats. Martin always had a joke and a smile, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Martin is survived by his mother, Eva Bohn, of Defiance; two sons: Joseph (Jennifer) Bohn and Joshua Bohn, and his daughter, Angelique (Jeffrey) Bailey, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; and three brothers: Steve Bohn, Daniel (Marianne) Bohn and Dean (Heidi) Bohn, all of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Bohn, and his sister, Terri Edds.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
