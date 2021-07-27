Martha Strahley

Paulding — Martha Ellen Strahley age 82 died Thursday, July 22, 2021.
She was born May 18, 1939, in Paulding, daughter of the late Irven and Mabel (Foust) Shaw. On August 31, 1958, she married Bill Strahley who survives. She was employed as a legal secretary for Weaner, Zimmerman, Bacon, Yoder and Hubbard in Defiance for 25 years, retiring in 2005. She was a member of Paulding United Methodist Church where she played the organ for 50 years and directed the youth choir. She was a member of VFW Post 587 Auxiliary and the John Paulding Historical Society. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, family and friends, but her joy was her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Jeff (Connie) Strahley, Paulding and Jacqueline (Cheri) Strahley, Belle Center, Ohio; grandchildren: Ashlyn Strahley of Paulding, Cameron Strahley of Columbus and Kalyn Strahley of Paulding.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Jean Brett, Larry and Paul Shaw.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Paulding United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Paulding County.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
The family suggests memorial contributions made to Paulding United Methodist Church.
Friends may share condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
