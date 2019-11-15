STRYKER — Martha A. Singleton, 73, of Stryker, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Maryville, Illinois. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, Ohio. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

