WAUSEON — Martha J. Servoss, 81, Wauseon, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. Handling arrangements is Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.

Service information

Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
North Clinton Church
831 W. Linfoot St.
Wauseon, OH 43567
