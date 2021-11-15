Wauseon — Martha Hoy, 70, of Wauseon, formerly of Archbold, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Ayden Health Care of Wauseon.
She was born on December 31, 1950, to Clarence and Lois (Boring) Payne of Maryville, Tennessee. She was a homemaker and made her family her number one priority. Martha enjoyed playing bingo at the Archbold Senior Center, and participating in activities at the CHP Adult Day Care program of Archbold. She loved listening to music, especially Elvis, who was also her favorite actor. She enjoyed spending time with her family and they will miss her dearly.
Martha is survived by her children, Everette Donald (Jodie) Hoy Jr., Susan (Tommy) Crane and Anthony Hoy; grandchildren, Jonathon, Christopher and Justin Hoy, Daisha and David Brickman Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Elliana Mason, Kylie Brickman and Isaiah Brickman. She is also survived by her brother, Joel "Steven" Payne and sister, Brenda (Larry) Hoy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lois Payne and granddaughter, Brittany Nichole Brickman.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 10 a.m.-noon at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home with pastor Ben Sheaffer officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon. Memorials in Martha's memory may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Friends are invited to share a memory of Martha and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.