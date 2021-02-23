Martha Armstrong

Napoleon — Martha Dawn Armstrong, 73, Napoleon, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center of Toledo.
She was born December 11, 1947, to Rodney and Dorothy (Miller) Wilson. Martha attended Frankfort Wesleyan Bible College. On October 4, 1969, she married the love of her life, Mack Armstrong, he preceded her in death on March 23, 2014. They shared a wonderful 44 years together and she enjoyed being a pastor's wife. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Napoleon. She worked as an activities director and the life enrichment director at Fairlawn Haven of Archbold for 30 years, retiring in 2014. She also worked at Class of Napoleon for a few years.
Martha was dedicated to her faith and her family. She and Mack served one term as missionaries in El Salvador. She enjoyed spending time with the ladies of the church playing cards and board games. She also like crafting, sewing, gardening, cooking and traveling. The one thing she loved the most was being with her family. She was a proud mother, mamaw, sister and friend. She will be remembered for kind heart and gentle spirit. To say she will be missed is an understatement.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Monica) Armstrong and Michelle Armstrong; grandchildren, Jacob, Christopher, Elijah and Samarah Armstrong; and siblings, Nathan (Roselie) Wilson, Mark (Esther) Wilson, Keith (Bonnie) Wilson and Esther Baldwin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Dorothy Wilson; husband, Mack Armstrong; brother, David Wilson; brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin; and sister-in-law, Marcia Wilson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Napoleon (1304 Lagrange St.) from 10-11 a.m., with the service immediately following. Pastor Jeff Wallen will be officiating. Burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the church and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Memorials in Martha's memory may be considered to First Baptist Church of Napoleon or the church's mission group. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Walker-Hoening Mortuary. Friends are invited to share a memory of Martha and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
