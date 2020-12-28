Marsha Shook

Marsha Marie Shook, 79, Defiance, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital.
She was born May 11, 1941, to Burdette and Joyce (Mowery) Miller in Defiance, Ohio. Marsha was a 1959 graduate of Holgate High School. On September 13, 1959, she married Farrell Shook, who preceded her in death on May 10, 2017. Marsha enjoyed flower gardening, and going to flea markets, antique shops and garage sales. She enjoyed her years spent as a homemaker. Her most cherished moments were spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest love was her family.
Marsha will be sadly missed by her children, Shelly Meyers, Jody (Lonnie) Roehrig, and Eric (Terri) Shook, all of Defiance; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sherry Adams of Oakwood and Cathie Hoffman of Defiance.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Mazur; and three great-grandchildren.
To honor Marsha’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Caring Hospice or The Kidney Foundation of NW Ohio.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.