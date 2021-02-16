Marlon Hoop

Defiance — Marlon Gene Hoop, 66, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born December 21, 1954, to Lorn and Bernadine (Cooper) Hoop at Defiance, Ohio. In 1990, he married Peggy Castle at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance, and she preceded him in death in 2012.
Marlon was a proud 1974 graduate of Four County Career Center/Defiance High School. Marlon worked at Mallet Pallets and Gardenscapes, then at Omni Source Corporation for 25 years. Marlon enjoyed tinkering, especially on cars and equipment. He was a dedicated and hard worker who enjoyed helping people. In his later years, he enjoyed riding his bicycle and playing bingo. He will be remembered as a humble and kind man.
Marlon is survived by his sister, Carol Retcher of Defiance; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy Castle; brothers, Delbert (Bonnie), Rodney, Roland and Duane Hoop; his sisters, Norma (Frank) Stark and Sherry (Roland) Foss; and brother-in-law, George Retcher.
Visitation and services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
