Marlene Ganoe

Defiance — Marlene O. Ganoe, age 83, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on June 24, 1938, to the late Blair and Velma (Maxwell) Bence in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. On September 15, 1962, she married Thomas Ganoe, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2020. Marlene was a wonderful and caring wife and mother, and was loved by many. Spending time with her family was always her priority. She took pride in being a homemaker, and always kept an immaculate home. Marlene will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Marlene is survived by three daughters: Melissa (Roger) Jones of Defiance, Amy (Troy) Reynolds of Archbold, Ohio, and Nancy (Steve) Russell of Delaware, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Sara (Tony) Moss, Alex (Allison) Jones and Katelyn Russell; three great-grandchildren: Gracelyn, Milo and Sullivan Moss; and her sister, Yvonne Sherer of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center, and Defiance County Meals on Wheels. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
