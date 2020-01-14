Funeral services for Mark Yonge Jr. were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Burial was in Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joshua Black, Nicholas Berry, Sage Black, Joe Black, Ray Melioli, T.J. Steel and Ricky Baldwin.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.