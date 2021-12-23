MONTAGUE, Mich. — Mark Small, of Montague, Michigan, passed away December 17, 2021, at the age of 69.
He was born in Defiance and graduated from Defiance High School in 1970. He proceeded to go to Kalamazoo College and ran cross country on scholarship. He then attended IUPU at Fort Wayne and Ohio State, where he earned a CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist). He worked for 25 years and was one of the best in his field of anesthesia. In his career, he worked at Hackley, Mercy and Lakeshore Medical in Shelby, Michigan.
Mark was a very kind and empathetic man who took great care of his patients. Mark loved western Michigan and loved raising his children here. Mark and Janette (Davis) have three daughters and eight grandchildren together.
Mark was a great cook, baker and gardener. He loved the outdoors and sports. His greatest passion was golf. Mark battled alcoholism for much of his life and struggled with his identity in Christ. It is never too late to get right with the Lord or to commit your life to Jesus Christ for the first time, and we believe Mark was able to do that before his death.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Jane (Martin) Small, his sister, Barbara and his brother, Tom. He is survived by his daughters, Erin (Bill) O’Connell, Gina (Shannon) Sharpe and Lindsay (Chad) Seaver and grandchildren, Marguerite, Chase, Gabrielle and Reese O’Connell, Elliot, Fiona, Greta and Everly Seaver, his brothers, Matt and Jim (Colleen), his aunts, Carolyn Small and Ann Small, and his best friend, Mary Beth Squires.
Memorial donations can be made to Rothbury Community Church, 2500 W. Winston Road, Rothbury, MI 49452. The family is planning private services. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby, Michigan.
