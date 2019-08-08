Mark R. Hopper, 55, Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Mark was born May 27, 1964, to Robert and Mildred Hopper. On March 29, 1985, he married Renee (Wonderly) Hopper, who resides in Defiance.
Mark graduated from Defiance High School and Four County Career Center in 1982. He was the former Defiance County EMA director. Mark was currently employed by Sauder Woodworking and an avid woodworker. He attended Xperience Church in Defiance. Mark will be sadly missed by his family, many good friends, and his four-legged buddy, Ginger.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Hopper; son, Joshua (Renee) Hopper of Ottawa; and daughter, Alisa (Corey) Angeloff of Brunswick, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Timothy and Donald Hopper.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Baringer officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
