Mark Dobbelaere

Oakwood — Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, was finally reunited on July 30, 2021, with his son, Brandon, after 23 long years.
Mark was a lifelong farmer that was dedicated to his family heritage and was passionate for those he loved. He was a co-owner of The Landing Strip for 29 years where he enjoyed drinking Coors Light with his many friends. He served the community of Oakwood as a volunteer firefighter since December of 1994. He was the "jack of all trades", the guy who could fix anything, and the person you could call in the middle of the night knowing he would be there. He was proud to repair, or "Dobbelaere" the water pump on a boat - while in the ocean - during one of the many trips taken to complete the 5ke with some of his great friends. MacGuyver probably looked up to him. Mark was spontaneous and loved adventure. He was an avid collector of "junk" with the intention of restoring it "someday", and always loved to find a good deal. If he wasn't tinkering around, he enjoyed attending car shows or fishing at Lake Erie with friends. And let's not forget his support for Donald Trump. Always a jokester, he loved to make people smile, and had a contagious laugh. The world was definitely a better place because of him.
Mark is survived by his wife, Beth, of 31 years, along with three daughters who adored him: Kylee (Luke Weible) Dobbelaere, Kaci Elliott and Megan (Gabe Buchman) Dobbelaere. He was "Papa Mark" to many, but his real pride and joys were his grandchildren: Blake, Marissa (Jacob Eblin), Essence, Aeylah, Quinton, Kalan, Max, Ronan, Willow (his birthday girl), Kimber, Avett and Albany. He always said if he knew grandkids were so much fun, he would have had them first. He was the son of Henry Dobbelaere and the late Sharon (Feeney) and Chuck Ott. The brother of three other boys who were as equally ornery as him: Mike (Sandy) Dobbelaere, Rick (Connie) Dobbeleare and Butch (Andrea) Dobbelaere; and two sisters: Cheryl Halter and Sharisa (Randy) Robbins. His in-laws, Carl and Terri Sherry, Pennie and Dewey Baughman (one of his best friends who he enjoyed spending many hours in the shop with), Greg Sherry and the late Doug Sherry. Mark deeply loved all of his family and friends including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and Kyle Weisenburger, who he considered a second son.
Funeral services were previously held at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oakwood Fire Department.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
