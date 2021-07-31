Mark Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, died at 2:47 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. For updates, please visit www.lovefuneralhome.com

