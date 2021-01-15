Marjorie Tussinger

LIBERTY CENTER — Marjorie L. Tussinger, 84, Liberty Center, Ohio, went Home to be with the Lord and Savior, January 13, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.
She was born July 15, 1936, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Donald Bost Sr. and Florence (Smith) Ludeman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Grandma “T”).
She attended the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, Liberty Center. Her faith in the Lord and her family were the foundation of her life. She had a passion for sports, especially her Liberty Center Tigers. With four sons and her grandsons, she never missed a football game. She also shared a love for The Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers and those that knew her knew never to call her or talk to her during a game. That passion carried over to her grandchildren, supporting them in their sports and teaching them strong values about respect and commitment. Marge was a strong, hard-working woman that dedicated her life to her family. She was always thinking of others first and carried that same strength until her final days. Not to forget, she was also a proud card-carrying member of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.
On November 28, 1969, she married Harry “Abe” Tussinger and together they raised 10 children. Marge always had an open door to any of their friends and accepted them as one of her own. As if 10 was not enough!
In addition to her husband of 50 years, Marge is survived by her children, Jim (Deb) Bodenbender, Cheryl (Greg) Beck, Mike (Janet) Bodenbender, Todd (Kelly) Bodenbender and Terry (Teresa) Bodenbender; stepdaughters, Tammy (Bobby) Franz, Beth (Robert) Deleon, Glenda (Steven) Kampton; and sister, Jeanette Banks. Her love did not stop there, she so loved her 25 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Marge also was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy (Bodenbender) Rutter; stepson, Todd Tussinger; brothers, Don Jr., Tom and Joe Bost; sister, Rose Glass; and great-grandchildren, Faith, Grace and Thomas Gerken.
A public visitation will be held Wednesday, January 20, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Hoy Cemetery, located close to corner of U.S. 6 and Ohio 109. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital or National MS Society. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
