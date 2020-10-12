Marjorie Roughton

OAKWOOD — Marjorie Mae Roughton, 93, formerly of Paulding and Oakwood, died at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Gardens of Paulding.
She was born February 23, 1927, in Oakwood, to the late Guy S. and Cleo (Durham) Bidlack. On July 12, 1947, she married Dale L. Roughton, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2004.
Marge is survived by her beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Kevin Dangler of Troy and Jan and Greg Stoller of Oakwood. She adored her grandchildren, Chelsey (Stoller) Straka, Travis Stoller, Preston Stoller, Alexis (Dangler) Dedrick and Olivia Dangler, as well as their spouses, Nick Straka, Kristy Stoller, Lindsay Stoller and Brian Dedrick. Her love extended with pride to her great-grandchildren, Ella and Evelyn Straka, Boden and Audrey Stoller, Kate and Jack Stoller, Hudson and Carson Dedrick and one on-the-way. Also surviving are a brother, Duane Bidlack of Chambersburg, Pa.; sister-in-law, Connie Dobbeleare of Merry Lake, Mich.; brother-in-law, Ralph Roughton of Paulding; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Her brother, Dr. Donald Bidlack, preceded her in death earlier this year. She also was preceded by a special friend, Walter Harris.
Marge graduated from Oakwood High School (class of 1945) and Tiffin Business University, with additional education from LaSalle Extension University in Chicago. She began her banking career at the Oakwood Bank as assistant cashier and retired as auditor of The State Bank and Trust Company in Defiance in 1990. She was a member and former Board of Directors of the National Association of Bank Women NABW and also a charter member and past president of the Maumee Valley NABW.
Marge led Alzheimer’s support groups, was a certified color analyst and beauty consultant and a health and fitness advocate. Throughout her lifetime, Marge’s love for music led her to use her beautiful voice in her church choir, and serve as choir director for many years. She served on numerous church committees and taught Sunday school. She has been a member of the Oakwood United Methodist Church, and most recently the Paulding United Methodist Church.
Marge also served on many community boards, including the Paulding County Visiting Nurses and Hospice Advisory Board, Brown Township Zoning Committee, Paulding Exempted Village Schools Finance Committee and Paulding County Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary (past president).
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will hold a private service and burial. Pastor Brian Arnold of the Paulding Methodist Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gardens of Paulding in Marge’s name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, where online condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.