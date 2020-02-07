MONTPELIER — Marjorie A. Michael, 92, Montpelier, passed away at her home Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020. Dane M. Michael, 93, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2020, at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Bryan. Pending funeral arrangements for the couple are pending at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Michael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries