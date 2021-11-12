Marjorie Beverly

Sherwood — Marjorie J. Beverly, 94, of Sherwood, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Marjorie was born August 10, 1927, in Defiance, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert and Rilla (Boterf) Sohn. She was a 1944 graduate of Delaware High School, Sherwood. She married Harvey "Bud" Dimock in October 1945, and he preceded her in death in September 1961. She then married William R. Beverly in March 1965, and that marriage ended in divorce. In addition to raising her children, Marjorie worked in assembly at All-Star Products for 17 years, and then as a machine operator at Allied Molded Products. She was a member of the Fort Defiance VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 3360, as well as the Women of the Moose. Being musically inclined, in her younger years, she sang in her brother's country band. Marjorie loved to play guitar, crochet, spend time with family and work on jigsaw puzzles.
Marjorie is survived by her three children, Patricia (James) King of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Billy W. (Sharon) Beverly of Bradenton, Florida, and Jim (Terri) Beverly of Brooksville, Florida; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey "Bud" Dimock; three children, Ricky Lee Dimock, Diana Pinkham and Robert A. Dimock; four brothers and five sisters.
A gathering of family and friends for Marjorie J. Beverly will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10 a.m.-noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio. A celebration of life will follow at the funeral home beginning at noon with Betty Penner officiating.
Those that would like to remember Marjorie should make memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, to Sherwood VFW Post 5665, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.