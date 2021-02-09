Marionette Baden

Defiance — Marionette "Mary" L. Baden, 94, rural Defiance, Ohio, passed away February 6, 2021.
She was born in rural Napoleon, Ohio, on January 26, 1927, to John and Marie (Plassman) Cordes. Mary married Lawrence C. Baden on January 21, 1945, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona.
Mary was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona. Her faith was especially important to her, which led her to teach Sunday school and be involved in the Luther League at church. Mary enjoyed tending to her flowers and watching the hummingbirds, but her greatest joys came from spending time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Jacqueline Kane, Annette (Randy) Hardy and David (Cindy) Baden; grandchildren, Jason Kane, Ryan (Leanne) Hardy, Jennifer (Rob) Riley, Sarah (Cameron) Spurgeon, Abigail (Philip) Robinson and Julia Baden; great-grandchildren, Owen and Reed Hardy, Joel and Andrew Riley, Beckett and Emmy Spurgeon and Barrett Robinson; and sister, Margie Lange.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; and brothers, Edmund Cordes, Wilfred Cordes and Harvey Cordes.
Friends and family will be received at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
