Marilyn (Rufenacht) Yoder, 88, of Archbold, passed away, November 12, 2021.

Memorial service Sunday, November 21, at 2 p.m. at West Clinton Mennonite Church. Masks are required. www.ShortFuneralHome.com. Service on the following link.

https://youtu.be/aF3Eu2NIqRw.

