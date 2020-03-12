PIONEER — Marilyn Elaine Sumner, 91, of Pioneer, passed away March 12, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer.

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home
303 First Street
Pioneer, OH 43554
