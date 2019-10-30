Marilyn Smith

BUTLER, Ind. — Marilyn R. Smith, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Marilyn was born January 29, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Agnes (Deitrick) Wagner.
She was a 1955 graduate of Jewell High School and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in education at Defiance College. On August 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Harold Smith, and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2018.
Marilyn spent her teaching career at Ney, Jewell and Sherwood elementary schools in Ohio and Riverdale Elementary School in Indiana. Marilyn loved vegetable and flower gardening and helping run the family farm. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting intricate pieces and afghans. She was an IU basketball fan and loved watching all sports. Her grandchildren and family gatherings were her greatest joy.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Darlene (Lisa) Smith of Monrovia, Indiana, Edward Smith of Butler, Indiana, Diane (Kelly) McEvilly of Ellettsville, Indiana, Denise (Matt) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Debra (Kirk) McNamara of Argyle, Texas, and Michelle Smith of Brownsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Brenna, Shanna, Cameron McEvilly, Katie Morgan and Nathan Smith; and siblings, Carolyn Mack, Donald Wagner, Terry (Janet) Wagner, David (Greta) Wagner, all of Defiance, Ohio, and Patricia Davis of Sarnia, Ontario.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Wagner; and brother-in-law, James Mack.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hicksville, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3-7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or St. Anne Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
