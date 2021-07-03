Marilyn Smith

New Bavaria — Marilyn L. Smith, 83, of New Bavaria, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on February 12, 1938, to George and Vera (Feeney) Culler in Defiance, Ohio. Marilyn married Jerry Smith on October 20, 1956, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Jerry passed away on May 18, 2018.
Marilyn attended Defiance High School and was a cafeteria worker at Ayersville Local Schools. She enjoyed gardening, camping, garage sales and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. She cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn will be greatly missed by her daughter, Connie (Dale) Gruenhagen, and her son, Mike (Amy) Smith, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Matt Gruenhagen, Trisha Smith, Jennifer Gruenhagen, Heather Anderson, Tyler Smith, Danielle Gomez and Ali Smith; eleven great-grandchildren: Austin, Anthony, Juliet, Parker, Violet, Rosson, Layla, Axel, Maverick, Emelia and Vivian; her sister, Shirley (Vern) McDougle; and her sister-in-law, Marie Culler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Smith, great-granddaughter, Addison Smith, brother Gerald Culler, and sisters, Dorothy Shinabery, Pauline Cromly, and Zora Adams.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Free Christian Church of God in Continental, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor James Fry officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
