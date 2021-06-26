A memorial service will be held for Marilyn Rayle 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate. Visit rodenbergergray.com for her obituary or to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Rayle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

