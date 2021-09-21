Marilyn Minck

Sherwood — Marilyn A. Minck, 76 years, of Sherwood, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randalia, with her family at her side.
Marilyn was born October 1, 1944, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Bertha (Arend) Antoine. Marilyn graduated with the class of 1962 of Paulding High School. She married Richard A, Minck on June 8, 1968, in Cecil, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2014. Marilyn was a loving and devoted homemaker, caring for the needs of her family. She provided childcare to many children over 15 years. She previously worked at SK Tools in Defiance. Marilyn was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Delaware Bend where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Marilyn enjoyed caring for children in her home. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She treasured the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren, creating memories.
Surviving are her five children, Jim (Ronda) Minck of Lennox, South Dakota, Robert (Melissa) Minck of Edgerton, Ohio, MaryAnn Minck of Saginaw, Michigan, David (Danielle) Minck of Bryan, Ohio, and Rose VanCuren of Sherwood, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; three brothers, Jim Antoine of Defiance, Ohio, Ed Antoine of Cecil, Ohio, and Carl Antoine of Paulding, Ohio. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; three sisters, Ethel Ankney, Lucille Hammon and Mary Ellen Saylor; two brother, infant Joseph Antoine and Clair Grew.
Visitation for Marilyn A. Minck will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio, where the rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass for Marilyn will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, in St. Isidore Catholic Church - Delaware Bend, 16428 Speaker Road, Sherwood, with Father Melwin D'Souza officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
