Marilyn Derrow McFeeters, 90, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Defiance.
She was born on October 7, 1930, to the late "Shorty" Herman Derrow and Ruth (Hull) Warnimont in Toledo, Ohio. On December 3, 1950, she married Dick McFeeters, who preceded her in death in 2002. Marilyn was a fitness nut, and ran a marathon in Hawaii at the age of 65. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding bikes, swimming, camping, traveling, and also playing bridge. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marilyn was loved and adored by her family and many good friends.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Pam (Jeff) Buhrer, Patricia Hoover and Marsha (David Hoffman) Young, all of Defiance; and her sons, Mike (Cheryl) McFeeters of Defiance, and Tom McFeeters of Colorado Springs, Colo. She also leaves behind her 12 grandchildren, Aaron (Jill) Buhrer, Seth Buhrer, Elizabeth (Frank) Herbert, Christopher and Eric Hoover, Laura (Joe) Martinez, Ryan (Valerie) McFeeters, Miranda (Adam) Brown, Tyson (Megan) Young, Dustin Young, Chase McFeeters, and Kyle (Ruby) McFeeters; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Judy (Tom) Stykemain and Linda (Clip) Clippinger; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Derrow; sister-in-law, Marilyn "Rosie" Derrow; son-in-law, John Young; her stepfather, Eugene Warnimont; and her stepmother, Ruth Derrow.
A private funeral service will be held for her family at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Wounded Warriors. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
