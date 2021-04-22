Sherwood — Marilyn M. Greear, 77, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Monday April 19, 2021, at her residence.
Marilyn was born a twin on February 4, 1944, in Defiance, Ohio to the late Wallace F. and Luella (Osborn) Relyea. Marilyn graduated from Defiance High School. On June 23, 1962, she married the love of her life, Homer L. Greear who preceded her in death.
Marilyn's professional occupation was as a cook at Leisure Oaks Nursing Home Defiance, NOCAC in Defiance & Pulaski, and Paulding Senior Center Paulding, Ohio. Marilyn's passions in life were cooking, sewing and baking. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and she was an avid bird lover. Marilyn was a wonderful wife, amazing mother and an outstanding mamaw to her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with all them. She was liked and loved by many.
She loved all her grandchildren: Lindsay Schulte, Chad Lantow, Justin Lantow, Jacque (Nicholas) Hendershot, Mandi (Kevin) Jones, Malorie (Ben) Schroeder, Lindsey (Bobby) Kistler, Chelsea (Mike) Clarke, Emily Greear, Tiffany (Kevin) Crites, Kaylnn (Aaron) Snyder, Tiffany (Josh) Kenyon. She adored all her great-grandchildren: Bella Schulte, Krandon Crites, Leetim Crites, Evie Snyder, Holdyn Snyder, Bently Snyder, Chloe Snyder, Lorelie Harper Lantow, Chloe Mitchell, Talan McKinley, Xander Schroeder, Cameron Kenyon, Tymberlee Kenyon, Zaxton Kenyon, Corvin Kistler, Riley Kistler.
Survived by her four children Deb (Lee) York Paulding, Ohio; Julie (Don) Padgett Ardmore, Tennessee; Duane (Lisa) Greear Ottawa, Ohio; Steve Greear Napoleon, Ohio. Also surviving are two sisters: her twin sister Carolyn (Bill) Harding of Bryan and Revella (Harold) Buchanan of Defiance, and several brothers: Richard (Marlene) Metz of Chicago, Paul (Betty) Relyea of Defiance, Pete (Linda) Relyea of Paulding; plus many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Melissa Greear; sisters Veta Holt, Reba Hahn, Mae Osborn; brothers Don Metz, Russ Metz, Wallace Relyea.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services will be held for immediate family only. She will be laid to rest by her husband at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, Ohio. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Preferred Memorials to Fairview or Defiance Athletic Boosters. Online Condolences can be given atwww.Schafferfh.com
