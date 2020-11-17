PAULDING — Visitation for Marilyn (Shrider) Ladd, 86, will be Saturday, November 21, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Private family services will be held. Friends may express condolences at www.denherderfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Ladd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

