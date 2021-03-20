Defiance — Marilyn M. Engel, 89, of Holgate, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on March 6, 1932, to Clarence and Ruth (Rehl) Bernius in Napoleon, Ohio. Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Napoleon High School. On June 2, 1950, she married Melvin "Bud" Engel, who preceded her in death on September 4, 2018.
Marilyn was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance. She worked for 30 years in the offices at Johns Manville until her retirement. In her leisure time she enjoyed sewing, painting and crafts. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events. Spending time with her family was always her priority.
Marilyn will be sadly missed by her son, Chris (Marcia) Engel of Defiance, and her daughter, Becky (Tom) Sheets of Holgate, Ohio. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Heather (Chris) Long, Bethani Sheets, Benji (Hilary) Sheets, and Stacie (Paul) Platt; her great-grandchildren: Luke and Trace Lawson, Jazlyn, Ayvah, Neva and Lanie Sheets, Brady Johnson and Claire Platt; and her great-great-grandson, Granger Lawson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Agnes Bernius; her sisters: Audrey McCabe, Pat Foor, and Betty Gause; her half brother, Bud Bernius; her half-sister Kathryn Bunn; and sister-in-law, Leola E. Zachrich.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Zion's Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Dana Bjorlin officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Zion's Lutheran Church, or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
