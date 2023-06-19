Marilyn Colwell

DEFIANCE - Marilyn Ann Colwell, age 89, of Defiance, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, June 16, 2023 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

