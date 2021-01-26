Marilyn Cameron

Ridgeville Corners — Marilyn Mae Cameron, 91, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, died peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born May 31, 1929, in McClure, Ohio, to the late Albert and Caroline (Glore) Keller. On January 4, 1948, she married Richard Cameron Jr. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and he preceded her in death on March 1, 1997.
Marilyn was a homemaker and worked at Dinner Bell, retiring in 1987. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp., where she was a member of the Women of Life. She was also a member of Ridgeville Twp. Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She helped distribute the Ridgeville Newsletter and enjoyed camping and fishing in her younger years. She was fond of line dancing and attended class at Henry County Senior Center until she was 88. She loved to spend time with her family and see all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Judith Welker, William (Linda) Cameron, Brenda (Fred) Rathge, and Vicki (Butch) Heller; grandchildren, Thaddeus Welker (Sharissa), Jordan Welker, Jamie (David) Erikson, Julie Cameron (Gary Grigsby) Phillip (Emily) Rathge, Rachel (Korey) Walz, Nathan Heller and Lee Heller; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Cameron; brothers, Eldon and Keith Keller, and an infant sister, Diane Keller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp., Ohio, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Ridgeville Township Fire Department, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp., or CHP Defiance Hospice.
