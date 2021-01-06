Marilyn Boes, 83, Defiance, passed away Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born September 15, 1937, to the late William and Sylvia (Hallard) Huebner in Paulding County, Ohio. Marilyn was married to Charles Boes, who preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and worked as a cook at Good Samaritan School until her retirement.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Douglas (Pam) Boes of Nebraska City, Neb., Teresa (Matt Corvalis) Boes of Oregon, Deborah (Mike Bakle) Boes of Defiance, Michelle (David) Bohse of Columbus, Ohio, and Patricia (Jeff) Knapp of Denver, Colo. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruby Wirth; and her brother, Jim (Rita) Huebner, all of Sherwood, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Boes.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Food Pantry. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.