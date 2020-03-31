Marilyn Ankney

Marilyn D. Ankney, 83, Defiance, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born December 10, 1936, to the late Fred and Minna (Gerken) Warncke in Defiance, Ohio. In 1957, she married Thomas A. Hoover, who preceded her in death on April 15, 1986. On September 2, 1992, she married Charles “Jim” Ankney, who resides in Defiance.
Marilyn was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church. She worked for several years as a secretary at Manufacturers Supply, and also at Arp’s Hardware.
Marilyn will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Charles “Jim” Ankney of Defiance; her three sons, Michael (Karen) Hoover, John Hoover and David Hoover, and her two daughters, Sharon Hoover and Sandra (Steve) Carroll. She also leaves behind her brother, James Warncke; her sister, Wilmina Echler; one stepson, Chuck (Deborah Davis) Ankney; two stepdaughters, Suzann (Bob) Bauer and Julie Bush; two grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and two great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Hoover; daughter, Sarah Hoover; and brothers, Leroy Warncke and Fred Warncke.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sherman Cemetery in Paulding County, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
